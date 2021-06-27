Hegic Price Tops $0.0718 (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Hegic has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $38.59 million and $1.16 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00588305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037491 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.