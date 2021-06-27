Hellenic Coin Market Capitalization Tops $254.79 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $254.79 million and $148,713.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00011081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00383252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

