Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.44% of Hibbett Sports worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $181,000.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.