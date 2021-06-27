Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

