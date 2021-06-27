Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

