HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,158 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.14% of HollyFrontier worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.80.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

