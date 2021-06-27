Homeros Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $34.71 million and $6.54 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.77 or 0.00580566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.