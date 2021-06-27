Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $69,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Honeywell International by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

HON stock opened at $218.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

