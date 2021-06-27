HOQU Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, HOQU has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a total market cap of $316,682.83 and approximately $739,612.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

