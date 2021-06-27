Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $706.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report sales of $706.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.30 million and the lowest is $672.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $462.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,151,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

