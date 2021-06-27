HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,914 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,583 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HP by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,559 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

