Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.27%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.