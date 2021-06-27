Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 223.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 99,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,258,000 after acquiring an additional 343,353 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

