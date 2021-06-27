Hush Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $641.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00306373 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00118934 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00174117 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

