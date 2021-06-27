Hyperion (HYN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,245.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $978,411.64 and approximately $12,245.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00019673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.00584192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036819 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

