Hyve (HYVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $803,895.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $803,895.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00109104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00164839 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,257.78 or 1.00202196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars.

