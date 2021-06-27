Iconic Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $3,236.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00109503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00162695 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,839.23 or 1.00213790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

