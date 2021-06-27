IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 269,888 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of IDACORP worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE IDA traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $100.03. The stock had a trading volume of 423,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,083. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

