Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,520 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $474.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,945. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

