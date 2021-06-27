Illuvium (ILV) Reaches Market Cap of $25.23 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $38.68 or 0.00118048 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $25.23 million and $601,276.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00109503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00162695 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,839.23 or 1.00213790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

