Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 408,226.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMO stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

