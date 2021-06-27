Impleum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $103,073.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Impleum has traded 95.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,021,951 coins and its circulating supply is 9,915,005 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

