Incent Hits Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $353,602.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Incent has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0892 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00109104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00164839 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,257.78 or 1.00202196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

