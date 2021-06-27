Infinitecoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.81 million and $1,808.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

