Innova (INN) Reaches Market Cap of $284,456.20

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $284,456.20 and approximately $8.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Innova has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000074 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000794 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

