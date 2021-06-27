Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 399.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 691,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 553,005 shares during the period. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

INO opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.66. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

