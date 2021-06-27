Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 286.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 47,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NSIT opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.89. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.