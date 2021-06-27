Insight Protocol (INX) Market Capitalization Tops $117,889.30

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $117,889.30 and $43,860.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.00 or 0.00585003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

