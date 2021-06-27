Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

NTLA traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.83. 2,614,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,803. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,621 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,276 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

