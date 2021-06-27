Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stake Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 242.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,763,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 908,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,385,000 after purchasing an additional 335,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after acquiring an additional 332,516 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,195.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 194,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $1,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,291,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,011,482.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $43,413,400. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

