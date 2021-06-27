International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.