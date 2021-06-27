Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

ISNPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

