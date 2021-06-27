Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.
ISNPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
