Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,883 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 3.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Intuit worth $296,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $486.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $490.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.