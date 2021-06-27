Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $48.10.

