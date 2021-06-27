Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,670 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invitation Homes worth $45,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $154,083,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,531 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,214,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,770,000 after acquiring an additional 904,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.85.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

