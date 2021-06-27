IOST Market Cap Tops $294.03 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $294.03 million and approximately $60.99 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00091270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000178 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

