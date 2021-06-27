IOTA Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002294 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $29.93 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000058 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00070317 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000209 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

