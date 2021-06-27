Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

NYSE IRM opened at $43.16 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.