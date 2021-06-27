Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,359 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.30% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.