iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,741,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $557,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,897,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.