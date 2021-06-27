Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Jack in the Box worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 386,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $120.08 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

