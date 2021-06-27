Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Jack in the Box worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101,683 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $67.33 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

