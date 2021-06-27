Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 238.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $181.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

