JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 141,467 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.20% of Stewart Information Services worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after buying an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STC opened at $56.40 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

