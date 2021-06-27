JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Hanesbrands worth $16,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

