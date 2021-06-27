JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.87 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Eagle Materials worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $143.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.92.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

