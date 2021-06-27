JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.13 Million Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 751,132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.93% of JinkoSolar worth $17,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKS opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

