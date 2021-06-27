JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

ATUS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,698,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,075. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

