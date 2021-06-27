JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,031 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.65% of Barnes Group worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of B. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

