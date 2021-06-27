JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 31,535 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $162.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.99 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

